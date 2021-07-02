Donetta I. Weible, age 80

Obituary Send Flowers

Donetta I. Weible, age 80 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Hillcrest/Firethorn Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, NE.

Donetta was born on August 19, 1940 in Nebraska City, NE. She grew up and attended school in Nebraska City.

She was united in marriage to Eugene K. Weible on June 12, 1956 in Topeka, KS and to this union three children were born: Terry, Diana and Debra. In addition to raising her family, she worked at various jobs over the years. She was the District Manager for World Book Encyclopedia and owned and operated her own Christian book store called Donetta’s Christian Books and Gifts. She also worked at American Meter.

She was a member of Bethel Community Church near Auburn, NE. Donetta enjoyed many things but her greatest love was her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Terry Weible and wife Sue of Dunbar, NE, Diana Pfeiffer and husband Martin of Wahoo, NE and Debra Licona and husband Michael of Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren: Angelica Gibson, Jacob Weible, Kaitlyn Cooper, Kali Delmont, Maxwell Pfeiffer, Mattie Pfeiffer, Alexandra Licona and Zachary Licona; eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Doreen Hume of Nebr. City and Lennie Lahman and wife Dianne of Atkinson, NE; three sisters-in-law: Katie Chapin of Nebr. City, Marilyn Weible of Nebr. City and Lois Rodriguez of Sun Valley, CA; other family and friends.

Donetta was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Weible on June 4, 1998; her parents and three sisters: Imogene Weik, Marvena Kolb and Patsy DeFreece.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with Pastor Terry Weible officiating. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be given to the family.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of funeral arrangements.