Sandra L. “Sandy” Martin, age 77 of Nebr. City passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, NE.

Sandra Lea Martin was born on January 23, 1944 in Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Orville J. and Alice K. (Kleineweber) Oelke. She grew up and attended school in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School in 1962.

On June 6, 1964, she was united in marriage to Leonard G. Martin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City and to this union four children were born: Tonya, Dustin, Clint and Chiona. In addition to raising her family, Sandra worked at American Meter. She was a Supervisor and worked there for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a former member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Tonya Wood of Omaha, NE; Dustin Martin of Nebr. City; Clint Martin and wife Lori of Nebr. City and Chiona Morris and husband Luke of Dunbar, NE; seven grandchildren: Nicholas Wood, Samuel Wood and fiance Teya Aldana, Aubrey Bando, Zoey Martin, Grant Martin, Violet Morris and Eve Morris; one great-grandchild Helena Wood; brother Orville Oelke, Jr. and wife Jacki of Nebr. City, NE; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Martin on July 26, 2016; her parents and brother Samuel Oelke.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebr. City with Fr. Tom Schultes officiating. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebr. City.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (7/1) at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or Lourdes Endowment Fund.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.