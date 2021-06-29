Gerald A. Rinne, age 75

Gerald A. Rinne, age 75 of Nebraska City passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Prestige Care Center in Nebraska City.

Gerald was born on November 29, 1945 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Arnold H. and Lorena M. (Copenhaver) Rinne. He attended District #28 Country School and later school in Dunbar where he graduated from the Dunbar High School with the class of 1964. Shortly after high school, he served in the Nebraska Army National Guard for three years. He was a former member of the Eagles and American Legion and was honored as an Honorary Member of the FFA in 2003.

He was united in marriage to Susan Lynn Bassinger on January 7, 1977 in Reno, NV and together they were blessed with 13 children. Gerald and his late wife Susan were full time foster parents and cared for and raised numerous children over the years.

Gerald began his career at American Meter on August 26, 1974 and retired on January 1, 2002. He drove truck over 2,200,000 miles for American Meter. He made 880 total trips in 22 years and in 2001 made 44 trips to Canada and hauled over 200,000 meter bodies from Cleveland, OH.

He was preceded in death by his wife Susan on May 8, 2020, a son Wade Rinne, brother Dean Rinne as well as his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Delana Dawn Rinne, Jodi Gillespie, Kris Rinne, Eisha Mather, Ronnie Rinne, Cole Rinne, Justace Rinne, Michael Rinne, Cheyenne Rinne, Nico Rinne, CJ Rinne, Trevor Rinne and multiple foster children: 26 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a sister Nancy Kasbohm (Donald) of Dunbar, NE, brothers: Robert Rinne (Diane) of Lincoln, NE and Don Rinne (Donna) of Fremont, NE; other family and friends.

Open visitation and viewing will be held on Wednesday; June 30, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.

There will be no formal funeral services held.

