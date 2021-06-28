Ruth Ann (Crook) Steele, age 94

Ruth Ann (Crook) Steele was born September 26, 1926 to Timothy Dustin Crook, Sr. and Grace Lillian (Curtis) Crook. She attended school and graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1943 and pursued a degree in Music Education from Peru State College graduating in 1947. Her first two years of teaching were at Otoe County District #35 south of Nebraska City. She married Jim Steele on June 6, 1948, a college sweetheart, after Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy. They moved to Red Cloud, Nebraska and both taught in the public schools. Then they moved to the Chicago area for teaching positions, then Grand Haven, Michigan, and then eventually the Denver, Co area where Ruth Ann taught in the Cherry Hills Public Schools as elementary music teacher until her retirement. In their retirement years they bought a small ranch in Elbert, CO (Black Forest area.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sister Jean Moschenross, and her brother Tim Crook, Jr., along with several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister Marian English, and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth Ann was a force of nature. She was strong-willed and yet at the same time courteous and considerate. She was a very giving person. She was loved by everybody. When Ruth Ann was present there always singing. She was an accomplished pianist with a Masters in Piano Performance. She was the long-timed church organist for the Black Forest Baptist Church

She was also a life-long learner achieving a Master Gardener’s Certificate in her 80s. Ruth Ann was an avid conservationist and started a slash mulch program in the Black Forest area. She and Jim made a determined effort to promote conservation. They both loved nature and enjoyed the various birds and natural wildlife found at their ranch.

Memorial graveside services will be 7:00 P.M. July 1, 2021 at Camp Creek Cemetery near Nebraska City.

