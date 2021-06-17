Arvon John Marcotte, age 85

Obituary

In the loving care of his family, Arvon John Marcotte, age 85 of Nebraska City passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Omaha.

Arvon was born on November 24, 1935 to John J. and Rosa A. (Balthazor) Marcotte at their home in Zurich, KS. He was the youngest of eight children. Throughout childhood he enjoyed serving daily mass, fishing with his father, and developing his love of sports. He graduated from Palco High School in Palco, KS with the class of 1953. Arvon entered the United States Army on November 13, 1958 where he traveled Europe as a baseball pitcher for NACOM, proudly serving his country, until his honorable discharge on October 21, 1960.

On August 25, 1962, Arvon was united in marriage to the love of his life, Luella Marie Pfeifer in Damar, KS. They were blessed with four children: Karla, Jeff, Mark and Janelle. Arvon and Lu moved to Nebraska City in 1974. In Nebraska City, Arvon owned and operated Farmers Bank, served a term as president of Nebraska Bankers Association, and retired from banking in 2015 after a career of nearly 60 years.

Although Arvon cherished his banking career, his greatest love was his family. Arvon had an immense capacity for love. He was kind, patient, generous, friendly and honest.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lu Marcotte of Nebraska City; children: Karla Townley (Joseph) of Omaha, NE, Jeff Marcotte (Anne) of Omaha, NE, Mark Marcotte (Rosie) of Bellevue, NE and Janelle Gress (Mike) of Nebraska City; 13 grandchildren: Claire, Annie (Matt), Ellen, Mary, James, Lizzy, Johnny, Joe, Emily, Renee, Matt, Tom and Alex; sister Gloria Hamel (Gary) of El Dorado, KS; sister-in-law Marietta Marcotte of Hartford, AR; sisters and brothers-in-law: Virginia Roberts (Jerry) of Liberal, KS, Donna Bealby (Steve) of Kansas City, MO, Leon Pfeifer of Lake Havasu, AZ, Alan Pfeifer of Hays, KS and Mona Belleau (Sam) of Norman, OK; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Arvon was preceded in death by his parents and siblings and their spouses: Victor Marcotte (Josephine), LaVerne Stephen (Adrian), Leroy Marcotte (Joyce), Delmar Marcotte (Marge), Elaine Ferland (Archie) and Idris Marcotte.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City with Fr. Michael McCabe officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Nebraska City with Military Honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Endowment Fund, Lourdes Central Catholic Endowment Fund, Nebraska City Fire and Rescue, Nebraska City Food Bank or the Donor’s Favorite Charity.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements