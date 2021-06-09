Steven Lee Benedict Sr., age 63

Obituary

Steven Lee Benedict Sr., age 63 of Nebraska City died June 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Steve was born December 4, 1957 in Keokuk, IA, the son of Charles and Marjorie (Norman) Benedict. He married Lisa McRoberts February 12, 1982 in Nebraska City. Steve formerly lived in Omaha and Talmage before moving to Nebraska City. He worked in Heavy Highway Construction and Underground Utilities. Steve loved fishing and going on car rides. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Lisa of Cook; daughters, Wynee Benedict of Nebraska City and Ciera (Jordan) Bryant of Cook; son, Steven Benedict Jr of Cook; his three angels; brothers, Chuck Benedict, and Mike Benedict, both of Omaha, Jimmy Benedict of Springfield; sisters, Linda Johnson, Theresa Miller and Val Stewart, all of Omaha; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet Gray.

Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends for one hour prior to the service. No other visitations will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.