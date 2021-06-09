Marilyn Faye Reese, age 71

Obituary

Marilyn Faye Reese, age 71 of Nebraska City died June 3, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born December 28, 1949 in Tulsa, OK, the daughter of Samuel and I. Leona (Lay) Garrison. She lived in Tulsa for several years before moving to Nebraska City in 1975.

Marilyn worked at Region V for 30 years before she retired in 2012. She loved cooking, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Marilyn married Kenneth Reese August 13, 1993 in Las Vegas, NV. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Reese of Nebraska City; children, Brian (Julie) Monaghan of Phoenix, AZ, Renee Otterness of Nebraska City, Patrick (Shanda) Monaghan of Roca, Michael (Gina) Reese of Gretna, Michelle Walker and Karla Reese, both of Ogallala; grandchildren, Nicholas Monaghan, Christopher Monaghan, Easton Banik, Braydon Banik, Brooklyn Banik, Tiffany Otterness, McKinley Monaghan, Kaden Walker, Tylie Walker, Jayda Mundhenke and Shyann Mundhenke; brothers, Steve Garrison of Sanford, FL, Bradley Garrison of Tulsa, OK and Vance Garrison of Collinsville, OK; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Visitations will be 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials are suggested to Region V or Nebraska City Fire EMS Division.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.