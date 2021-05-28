Maxine Adeline Burger, age 95

Obituary

Maxine Adeline Burger, age 95 of Nebraska City died May 25, 2021 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. Maxine was born December 12, 1925 in Nebraska City, the daughter of Edward and Marie (Rambat) Bremer. She married Harry Herman Burger October 10, 1951 in Talmage. Maxine lived in the Talmage and Nebraska City area her entire life and had worked as a real estate agent. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church and Eagles Auxiliary. She had been very active in the Nebraska City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and was a recipient of the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce Ethel Gaskill Award. Maxine loved playing cards, gardening and yard work, spending time with family and visiting the casinos.

Survivors include her daughters, Colleen Kreifels and husband Dale of Nebraska City and Karen Sinn and husband Bob of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jamie Davis and husband Heath, Erin Kelly and husband Justin; great grandchildren, Jackson and Pierce Kelly and Zeppelin and Halen Davis; sister, Ardell Garlipp of Hamburg, IA; sister-in-law, Rosemary Burger of Nebraska City; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage with burial in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Visitations will be 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials are suggested to the Faith Lutheran Church or Nebraska City Fire Rescue (EMS Division).

