Rocky Warren, age 69

Rocky Warren, age 69, of Bellevue, Nebraska passed away May 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on December 22, 1951 in Nebraska City, Nebraska to Max S. and Barbara A. (Stitt) Warren.

After completing high school, Rocky enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was proud of this service to his country. He was united in marriage on October 10, 1987 to Janice “Jan” Kubin in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. He retired from Nebraska ByProducts in La Platte, Nebraska.

Rocky enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 6 kids and 9 grandkids. He loved cooking, fishing, always hoping to catch the big catfish. No other kind of fish would do! He also loved hunting and drinking beer. He was a regular at the Gilmore Lakes VFW in Bellevue, NE. Rocky also loved hunting the elusive mushrooms!

Rocky is survived by his wife, Jan of Bellevue, NE, his children, Kelly Warren of Florida, Walt DeLong of Omaha, NE, Roxanne Warren of Nebraska City, NE, David Warren of Beatrice, NE, Travis Warren of Cook, NE, Patrick (Jessika) Warren of Murray, NE; grandchildren: Brittany Tyson, Cheyenne Brodersen, Shelby Brodersen, Blake Warren, Gavin DeLong, Elizabeth Warren, Eleanor Warren, Emery Warren, Owen Warren, Conner Pojar, great grandson, James Munhall, sisters Linda Walton of El Dorado Springs, MO, Debbie Warren of Plattsmouth, NE, Tammy Warren of El Dorado Springs, MO, brother: Randy Warren of Nebraska City, NE. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Max and Barbara Warren, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home from 4-8, with family greeting friends from 6-8 pm.

Services for Rocky will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE with burial to follow in Rock Bluff Cemetery.

Arrangements By: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445