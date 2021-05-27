Maxine Adeline Burger, age 95

Maxine Adeline Burger, age 95 of Nebraska City died May 25, 2021 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City.

Survivors include her daughters, Colleen Kreifels and husband Dale of Nebraska City and Karen Sinn and husband Bob of Lincoln; 2 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage with burial in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Visitations will be 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials are suggested to the Faith Lutheran Church or Nebraska City Fire Rescue (EMS Division).

A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the News-Press.

