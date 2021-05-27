Charles “Chuck” Anderson, age 90

Obituary

Charles “Chuck” Anderson, age 90, of Geneva, Illinois passed away on April 14th, 2021 at his home. Chuck was born in Gosport, IN on December 6, 1930 to parents Basil and Mary (Wright) Anderson.

He married Alice Jeanne Gregg April 4, 1953. Alice Jeanne died July 19, 1996.

Chuck enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduating from high school and served as a Sergeant working in the 544th Reconnaissance Technical Squadron during the Korean War at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha. In the early 1960’s, he began work at Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in Berkeley, CA before transferring to Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in 1968.

At his time of retirement from FermiLab in 1991, he was serving as Deputy Head of Site Services. Chuck is survived by his son Steven Anderson and his wife Cathy of St. Louis, MO; daughter Deborah Hensley and her husband Steve of Geneva, IL; grandchildren Keane Charles Hensley of Batavia, IL, Alyssa Jeanne Hensley, Aydan Jessie Hensley, and Quinn Steven Hensley, all of Geneva, IL; brother-in-law Jim Gregg and his wife Suzan of Ft. Collins, CO; his faithful dachshund companion Frankie; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice Jeanne, and several dear brothers and sisters in law.

Graveside memorial services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday June 3, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka.

