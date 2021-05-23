Barry Scott Kastens, age 66

Obituary

Barry Scott Kastens, age 66 of Nebraska City died May 22, 2021 at Old Cheney Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln. Barry was born March 13, 1955 in Nebraska City, the son of William and Donna (Meyer) Kastens Jr. He married Vicki Haupt May 3, 1980 in Nebraska City. Barry worked as a general laborer and lived in the Nebraska City and Lorton areas his entire life. He was sports fan of the Huskers, Royals and Chiefs and he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki of Nebraska City; daughter, Victoria Osten and wife Cody of Columbus; sons, Benjamen Kastens and special friend Felicia Bridegroom of Nebraska City, Bryan Kastens and wife Kaitlin of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Madison Densberger, Levi Kastens, Kyler Osten and Killian Kastens; honorary grandchildren, Sebastian Walters, Damien Walters, Owen Walters, Anastasia Walters and Logan Walters; sisters, Deborah Bischoff and husband Donn of Maize, KS, Claudia Kraus and husband Kevin of Denton, Lisa Rickers and husband Greg of Waverly; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Cowles Hill Cemetery near Nebraska City.

Visitations will be 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

A memorial fund has been established.

