Steven E. Caldwell, age 34

Obituary

Steven E. Caldwell, age 34 of Nebraska City passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebr. City.

Steven was born on August 5, 1986 in Montclair, CA; the son of Dwayne K. Caldwell and Christina Louise Epley.

He is survived by his mom Christina Makovicka of Nebr. City; children: Izaya Caldwell, Nevaeh Caldwell and Richard Caldwell; siblings: Kelly H. Caldwell of Sidney, IA, Kenneth R. Caldwell of Illinois and Fauna Caldwell of Sidney, IA; other family and friends.

No formal services are scheduled.

Condolences may be left at gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.