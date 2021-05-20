Paul Edward Culp, age 70

Obituary

Paul Edward Culp, 70, of Nebraska City passed away May 17, 2021. Born January 6, 1951 in Fort Scott, KS to Christopher and Hazel (Carson) Culp, Jr.

Paul served during the Vietnam War in the U. S. Air Force.

He was a machinist/mechanic at Cooper Nuclear Station.

Family members include his daughters Harmony (Jeremiah) Dinslage, Lincoln, NE, and LaTisha Anne Coleman, Fairfield, IA; grandson Lionel Edward Dinslage; brothers Lawrence, Minburn, IA, Terry (Andrea) Eureka, KS, Lewis (Carrie), Nevada, IA and Bobby Culp, Adel, IA; half-brothers, Martin, Maryland and Tommy Culp, Oregon; sisters Marylou Hoy, Ankeny, IA, Patricia Ann and Rebecca Sue, Woodward, IA, Ruby, IA, and Rose Marie, Canada. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Joyce.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials to Omaha Children’s Hospital.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com