James L. “Jim” Sammons, age 76

Obituary

James L. “Jim” Sammons, age 76 of Nebraska City passed away on Saturday; May 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.

James Leon Sammons was born on April 5, 1945 at Hamburg, IA; the son of Leon Gardner and Helen Doris (Chaney) Sammons.

He attended school in Hamburg.

He married Bertha J. Glover on June 18, 1988 in Nebraska City, NE.

Jim worked at various businesses over the years including at Dawson Oil Company, Whitehead-Rhoden Chevrolet, Farmers Coop, Haverty Oil and Larson Motors. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Nebraska City.

He is survived by his children: Theresa Womochil and James Sammons, Jr. all of Nebr. City; wife Bertha Sammons of Nebr. City; two grandchildren: Trisha Womochil (Bill Thorne) and Melissa Womochil; six great-grandchildren: Bryce, Brooke, Bailey, Kade and Kinslee Thorne and Breckin Womochil; other family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Kyrah Shea Womochil, brothers: Garry and LeRoy Sammons as well as his parents.

Funeral Services will be held Friday (5/21) at 11:00 a.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City with Pastor David Sohl officiating. The services will be live streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gude Mortuary.

Memorials may be given to the family.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of arrangements.