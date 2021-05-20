Harold R. Christiansen, Jr., age 59

Obituary

Harold R. Christiansen, Jr., age 59 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on May 16, 2021.

Harold was born on December 21, 1961 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Harold R., Sr. and Alice Mae (Schalk) Christiansen. He grew up and attended school in Nebraska City, Percival and Sidney. After high school he served in the United States Navy.

On July 7, 2007, Harold was united in marriage to Lori Renee Lee in Mesquite, NV. He was an over the road truck driver all his working life. He owned and operated his own semi.

He is survived by his wife Lori Christiansen of Nebr. City; children: Bradley Christiansen, Kristina Christiansen (Josh Pearce) of Nebr. City, NE, Hayley Manhart (Lloyd Miller) of Tecumseh, NE, Lonisha Sterling of Nebr. City, NE, Nina Sterling of Lincoln, NE and Jacob Watton of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Tyler Levy, Soraya Christiansen-Valencia, Mia Christiansen-Valencia, Landen Wilson, Parker Christiansen, George Neberman, Jr., Wali Sterling, Benjamin Mueller, Leigha Sterling and Raelynn Miller; parents: Harold and Alice Christiansen of Nebr. City, NE; brothers: Mike Christiansen (Kim) of Urbana, MO and Scott Christiansen of Nebr. City, NE; mother-in-law Becky Lee of Nebr. City, NE and brothers-in-law: Kent Lee (Tammy), Kyle Lee (Cari) and Kirk Lee all of Nebr. City, NE; his beloved dog Fudge; numerous nieces and nephews; other family and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his father-in-law Roy E. Lee; brother-in-law Roy “Corky” Lee; stillborn grandson Spencer Sterling and beloved dog Hermie.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. The services will be live streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook Page. Burial will follow the service at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebr. City.

The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday (5/23) at the mortuary.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of the arrangements.