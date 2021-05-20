Emily Bish, age 36

Obituary

Emily Bish, age 36, of Lincoln, formerly of Giltner, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her caregiver’s loving home in Lincoln.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21st at the Monroe Evangelical Free Church, 1001 West 18 Road, Phillips. Rev. Mark Dunham and Rev. Paul Nauman will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday at Monroe Evangelical Church. The service will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/monroeefc. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Live On Nebraska (https://liveonnebraska.org/) in memory of Emily. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Emily Jean Bish was born on June 7, 1984 in Nebraska City to Brad and Christy (Stukenholtz) Bish.

Emily was diagnosed with Rhetts syndrome and suffered other various health issues.

Emily began attending Monroe Evangelical Free Church in Phillips, NE at the age of 12. She spent lots of time “traveling” her path throughout the church making sure everyone knew she was there and giving the occasional hug to anyone who she thought needed one.

Emily attended Giltner Public Schools until the 6th grade and then transitioned into the Grand Island Public School System. After “graduating” from Grand Island Senior High, she attended Mid Nebraska Individual Services, Mosaic and currently at Integrated Life Choices.

In spite of her disabilities, Emily’s life was full of adventures.

In 2011, when Emily was 26 years old, we had to share Emily with another family. She was able to move into a home in Grand Island with Abigail (Roth) Vansegren as her extended family. Abigail had no issues traveling with Emily anywhere. Emily became member of the Mennonite Church in Wood River and went to all of Abigail’s family functions. After several surgeries to remove a brain tumor, Abigail ran off with Emily to Arizona because she thought the change of atmosphere would do Emily good.

In June of 2018, Emily moved to Lincoln, NE into the home of Kevin & Kathy Crable. Emily attended Calvary Lutheran Church. Emily’s traveling adventures then included The Black Hills, The Amana Colonies, Family Vacation to Wisconsin, the ocean in Florida, lots of concerts and events at the LIED Center in Lincoln and many, many Crable Family Events. Emily was a volunteer at the Lincoln Children’s Museum.

Emily loved music, comedy’s, dancing, therapeutic horseback riding, animals and just being around children and anyone who would make her laugh.

Emily’s smile is as big as the moon and had the ability to make other people smile.

Emily went home to be in the arms of Jesus on May 15, 2021, just three short weeks shy of her 37th birthday. Emily’s smile will continue on because Emily was able to donate tissue and her heart valve to help many other families.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers Darla Stukenholtz and Virginia Bish as well as a cousin, Abby Kroll.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are parents, Brad & Christy Bish; brothers, Andrew (Tiffany) Bish and Jacob Bish; niece, Eliana Bish and nephew Kase Bish; grandfathers, Louis Stukenholtz and Harvey Bish; extended family and caregivers, Kevin and Kathy Crable of Lincoln; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.