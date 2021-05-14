Kristy (Wurtele) Zaumeyer, age 72, born November 9th, 1948, passed away May 13th 2021 at her home in Arcadia, Florida with family by her side after a 2 year battle with cancer.
She was the daughter of the late Chris A Wurtele and Berniece (Wurtele) Bonebrake. She is survived by her husband Jock of 23 years and her Mother, Berniece, daughter Jonna (Dan) Hudgeons of St. Joseph, Missouri, 2 sisters, Sandy Kaplan & Michelle Standing Chief, 4 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or a Humane Society of your choice.
Published on May 14, 2021