Kristy (Wurtele) Zaumeyer, age 72

Obituary

Kristy (Wurtele) Zaumeyer, age 72, born November 9th, 1948, passed away May 13th 2021 at her home in Arcadia, Florida with family by her side after a 2 year battle with cancer.

She was the daughter of the late Chris A Wurtele and Berniece (Wurtele) Bonebrake. She is survived by her husband Jock of 23 years and her Mother, Berniece, daughter Jonna (Dan) Hudgeons of St. Joseph, Missouri, 2 sisters, Sandy Kaplan & Michelle Standing Chief, 4 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or a Humane Society of your choice.