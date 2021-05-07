Rachel Bell Ross, age 90

Obituary

Rachel Bell Ross, 90 passed away on May 4, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Syracuse, Nebraska. Rachel was born on December 22, 1930 to Allen Paap Sr. and Hannah (Norton) Paap in Otoe, Nebraska.

Rachel spent her childhood in Otoe and graduated from Otoe High School on May 19, 1949, attended Peru State College graduating with a degree in teaching. After graduation, Rachel taught school and substituted several years. Over the years many of her past students would send letters of gratitude.

Rachel married her high school sweetheart, Arlen Ross on September 2, 1951 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Otoe, Nebraska. As Arlen was in the Navy, they lived in Guam and San Diego before settling back home in Otoe. To this union they raised 3 children, Mary, Greg and Todd.

Rachel is survived by daughter Mary Styskal & husband George of Lincoln, NE, sons Greg Ross & wife Sherry, of Independence, MO, & Todd Ross of Kansas City, MO. Grandchildren Stacy Styskal, Jayme Andrew, Brad Staples & Zachary Ross. Sister Jeanette (Richard) Kastens, bother Allen Paap Jr., special nephew Larry (Mary Ann) Swanson. Also many very special nieces and nephews.

Rachel is proceeded in death by husband Arlen Ross, Mother Hannah Paap & Father Allen Paap Sr., sister-in-law Phyllis Paap.

A very special thank you to the staff at Good Samaritan Society-Syracuse, god bless all of you.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. There will be graveside service at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to: Good Samaritan Society-Syracuse

C/O Rachel Ross

1622 Walnut St.

Syracuse, NE. 68446

Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey funeral home, Syracuse NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com