Guadalupe “Lupe” (Soriano) Davis, age 75

Guadalupe “Lupe” (Soriano) Davis, age 75, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Ambassador in Sidney, IA.

Lupe was born on born on September 29, 1945 in Austin, TX; the daughter of Pablo and Patricia (Villanueva) Soriano. Her family moved to Hamburg, IA in 1959 and she attended school there.

On April 15, 1960, she was united in marriage to Roy Vernon Howell in Hamburg, IA and to this union two children were born: Mary Ann and Roy Jr. She later married William L. Davis on August 12, 2003. Lupe worked as a housekeeper for many years and at Wrights Orchard.

She enjoyed life and liked to dance, listen to music, go fishing, and be around people. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and loved NASCAR racing. Lupe also liked to help plan parties and events at the Ambassador with her daughter Maryanne. Most of all she loved to be around her grandkids and great-grandkids whenever she could.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Mary Ann Underwood of Farragut, IA and son Roy Howell (Lacy) of Port Angeles, WA; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Nato Soriano of Austin, TX, Patricia Sumner of Lincoln, NE, Zeke Soriano of Nebr. City, NE, Tony Soriano of Nebr. City, NE and Frank Soriano (Karlene) of Falls City, NE; Tim Yates of Tennessee; other family and friends.

Lupe was preceded in death by her parents; sister Connie Robinson; sisters-in-law: Diane Soriano and Janice Soriano.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA. Burial will follow at the Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg, IA. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening (5/5) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Humane Society or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hamburg. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of arrangements.