Becky L. Richardson, age 66

Obituary

Soldotna resident, Mrs. Becky L. Richardson, 66, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.

A celebration of life will be held 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Lucky Horse Ranch in Soldotna.

Becky was born February 7, 1955 in Syracuse, Nebraska.

She graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1973 and furthered her education by attending some Tech classes in College.

She moved to Alaska in 1984 living in Soldotna.

She worked for Alaska Cab, was a school bus driver and bartended at BJ’s Bar. Becky loved horses, horseback riding and Rodeos.

The family wrote, “She was the definition of cowgirl “tough”. There was nothing she would not do for those who were her true friends. She had no notion of loving people by halves, it wasn’t in her nature. She was an honest, tell it to you straight kind of woman. All the barn kids respected and loved her so dearly. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. Her life a blessing and her memories a treasure.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Vera Pummel and sister, Judy Huntsman.

She is survived by her husband Rick Richardson of Soldotna; step-sons, Jess Richardson of Soldotna and Ryan Richardson of St. Croix Fall, Wisconsin; step-daughter, Sheena Richardson of Minnesota; son, Cris Rodgers of Omaha, NE; sisters, Barb Nelson of Omaha, NE, Dianna DiPaolo of West Brook, ME, Brenda Wardyn of Weaping Water, NE and Kim Parrot of Jessup, GA; brothers, Michael Pummel of Nebraska City, NE, Kevin Pummel of Nebraska City, NE, Dale Alan Pummel of Ralston, NE, and Doug Pummel of Omaha, NE.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.