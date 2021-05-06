John F. Stukenholtz, Jr., age 74

Obituary

John F. Stukenholtz, Jr., age 74 of Nebraska City passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.

John was born on February 13, 1947 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of John F. Sr. and Rita Mary (Heng) Stukenholtz. He attended school at Lourdes Central Catholic, graduating with the Class of 1965. He then attended Nebraska Weslyan where he obtained his Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in 1969.

On July 19, 1969, John was united in marriage to Judith Marie Hughes in Lincoln, NE and to this union four children were born: Matthew, Tara, Marc and Jill. On March 30, 1970, he entered the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on December 23, 1971.

John was a lifelong farmer, a job he worked hard at and took pride in. He was a member of Calvary Community Church in Nebr. City and served in various capacities at the church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Judy Stukenholtz of rural Nebr. City; children: Matthew Stukenholtz and wife Renee of Gretna, NE, Tara Nanninga and husband Rod of Nebr. City, NE, Marc Stukenholtz and wife Abby of Julian, NE and Jill Heng and husband Charlie of Panama, NE; 15 grandchildren: Bradley, Katie, Vania and Michael Stukenholtz; Ashton, Grant and Lauren Nanninga; Lainey, Kyleigh and Riley Stukenholtz; Adah, Ella, Leah, Sarah and Willa Heng; three sisters: Mary Parker (Bill) of Dakota Dunes, SD, Patricia Steinman (John) of Falls City, NE and Linda Conrad of Lincoln, NE; five brothers: Gerald Stukenholtz (Mary Sue) of Nebr. City, Steve Stukenholtz (Amy) of Nebr. City, Ron Stukenholtz (Deb) of Bellevue, NE, Edward Stukenholtz (Barb) of Nebr. City, Bryan Stukenholtz (Shawn) of Nebr. City; mother-in-law Emma Hughes of Omaha, NE; sisters-in-law: Sharon Bates of Columbus, NE and Marcia Woerman (Duane) of Chandler, AZ; brothers-in-law: John Hughes of Marshalltown, IA, Doug Hughes (Jody) of Omaha, NE and David Hughes (Kirsten) of West Point, NE; numerous nieces, nephews and other family and many friends.

John was preceded in death by a granddaughter Dawn Stukenholtz; his parents John and Rita; one brother Richard Stukenholtz and father-in-law John Hughes.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Calvary Community Church in Nebraska City. The services will be Live-Streamed on Calvary Community Church Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Camp Creek Cemetery southeast of Nebraska City with Military Honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening (5/4) at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City.

Memorials may be given to Calvary Community Church Missions Fund in lieu of flowers.

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.