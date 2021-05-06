Faye Ellen Kuenning, age 98

Obituary

Preceded in death by her son, Darrell Kuenning. Survived by her adoring husband of 77 years, Don Kuenning; daughter, Mary Ellen (Dan) Warnock; grandchildren, Sean Kuenning, Shane (Tanya) Kuenning, Adam Kuenning, Nathan (Andrea) Warnock, Steven (Amy) Warnock, Jordan (Laura) Warnock, Drew (Kate) Warnock and Christy Warnock; great grandchildren, Blake, Amelia, Jaxon, Rhyan, Ryker, Lincoln and Adalyn; daughter in law, Rita Kuenning; her nieces, nephews, her extended family and many good friends.

Funeral Service Tuesday, 11:00 am at the Pacific Street Chapel with interment at 2 pm at Omaha National Cemetery.

Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Calvary Community Church in Nebraska City.

