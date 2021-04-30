Virgil F. “Bud” Fox, Jr. age 55

Obituary

Virgil F. “Bud” Fox, Jr. age 55 of Nebraska City passed away Wednesday evening; April 21, 2021.

He was born on July 17, 1965 in Nebraska City; the son of Virgil Joseph and Marcia Kay (Riley) Fox. He attended District #37 Country School near Paul, NE and later Lourdes Central Catholic Schools and the Nebraska City Public Schools. He graduated from the Nebr. City High School with the Class of 1984.

He was united in marriage to Cristy Kay Cruikshank on June 8, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV.

Bud worked for the Nebraska City Utilities for 26 ½ years before retiring due to failing health. He was a former member of the Eagles.

Bud was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting among various other things.

He also loved garage sales and traveling and will be remembered for the nicknames that he gave his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews!

He is survived by his wife Cristy of Nebr. City; his mom Marcia Fox of Nebr. City; sisters: Beth Fox of Lincoln, NE, Jean Zook (Dan) of Nebr. City and Teresa Ulrichson (Jim) of Lincoln, NE; mother-in-law Barbara Cruikshank of Nebr. City; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; his beloved dogs: Buddy, Pickles and Oreo, other family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter Helen Eleanor “Ellie” Fox, his dad Virgil Fox, a brother Chris Fox and father-in-law Tom Cruikshank.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday (May 1) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Paul) southwest of Nebr. City. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of funeral arrangements.