Ruby Lorraine Johnson, age 97

Obituary

Ruby Lorraine Johnson, 97, of Lincoln (formerly Nehawka) died peacefully on April 8, 2021. Ruby was born in North Bend, NE on June 23, 1923 to Jerome and Anna Moss. Ruby married Arthur Johnson on January 27, 1943 and was a homemaker, helping with the farming with her husband Arthur. She was a seamstress to many and later became a quilter. Ruby celebrated her 95th birthday gathering with a display of her quilts, made for her family. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed their success and adventures.

Ruby is survived by one daughter, Connie Johnson Soucie and one daughter-in-law Suzann Johnson (Jim), both of Lincoln. She was loved by five grandchildren – Genelle Bayer (Charles), Elizabeth Johnson (Clint Gorthy), Jamie Bracic, (Ivan) Christina Barella (Leo), and Michael Soucie (Alisha). She was blessed with eight great grandchildren (Betsy & James Bayer, Gus Gorthy, Sofia, Valentino & Vittorio Barella, Hailey & Hannah Soucie along with cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, and sons Jim and David, parents, siblings Betty & Jerry, brother & sister in laws Julian & Lottie Johnson, Oscar & Eileen Brandt. She was the last of her generation for the Conrad Johnson and Jerry Moss families.

Ruby requested a private burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Nehawka next to Arthur and her sons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Nehawka or to the family for donation to the International Quilt Museum.

