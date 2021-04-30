Ronald William Howell, age 78

Obituary

Ronald William Howell, age 78 of Virginia, formerly of Nebraska City died April 21, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Omaha. Ron was born September 18, 1942 in Nebraska City, the son of Elmer and Esther (Ford) Howell. He lived in Nebraska City most of his life and served in the U.S. Army. Ron worked as a truck driver for Dawson Oil Company and was also a janitor at Nebraska City High School. He loved yard work, working outdoors, watching wildlife and organizing family gatherings. Ron was a member of Tangier Shrine, Arbor Shine, Keystone Cops and had driven patients to the Shrine Hospitals.

Survivors include his special friend, Shirley Turner of Virginia; sons, Roger William Smith of Temple, TX and Roderick James Smith of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Lexi Smith and Brady Smith; sister, Glorianna (Roy) Chaney of Nebraska City; nephews, Gary (Vivian) Howell and David (Kathy) Howell, both of Maryville, MO; many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Elmer Howell and Kenneth Howell.

Memorial services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. The service will be livestreamed on Marshall Funeral Chapel Facebook Page.

Memorials are suggested to the Tangier Shrine Transportation Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.