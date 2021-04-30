Ronald Dean Moyer, 84

Obituary

Ronald Dean Moyer, 84, formerly of Percival, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Eden Acres of Perry Lutheran Homes, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Nebraska City Eagles Club.

Ron was married to Donneta Arthur on June 8, 1958 and from this union are two children, daughter Kymberly Wehling (Lynn) of Lincoln, son Kyle (Sharon) of Nebraska City. His current marriage to his wife of 49 years, Sharon; four children, son, Kevin Phillips of Kansas City, Steve (Molly) Phillips of Grimes, daughter Ann Waterman of Johnston, and daughter Sara McClintock of Grimes; and a bonus daughter, Karen (Wes) Renken of Johnston, sixteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brother Larry (Betty) Moyer of Thurman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrel (Shorty) and Elsie Moyer and a brother Jack Moyer and sister-in-law, Connie Moyer.

Ronald was born on May 27, 1936, in Nebraska City, NE and he spent his entire life in Percival until the last few years. He graduated from Percival High School and then joined the National Guard while farming.

He later headed up security at the American Meter Plant in Nebraska City, became a Special Deputy for Fremont County and then became a Realtor at Heartland Properties in Council Bluffs.

Everyone knew Ron and remembered him, even if you only met him once. He was always busy with his many projects, which took way too long to complete or never did complete them. He was full of advice and shared it frequently. The stories he could tell, were amazing. Most of them were true because he had done the things he was talking about. He loved his family and made sure they knew it.

Memorial donations will be directed to Sharon Moyer, 2804 SE Liberty Dr., Grimes, IA 50111 and then given to Eden Acres of Perry Lutheran Homes.