Norma J. Chamberlain, age 90

Obituary

Norma J. Chamberlain, age 90 of Nebraska City passed away on April 22, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, NE.

Norma was born on June 4, 1930 in Nebraska City; the daughter of Robert L. and Marie (Schneider) Walters.

She attended country school and later the Nebraska City Public School. She graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1947.

She was united in marriage to Earl C. Chamberlain on June 27, 1947 in Seneca, KS and they shared nearly 74 years of their lives together. In addition to being a housewife, homemaker and raising the children, Norma worked at the former Stephenson Motel in Nebraska City for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nebr. City.

She is survived by her husband Earl Chamberlain of Nebr. City; children: Marla Van (Mike) of Nebr. City, Earl “Butch” Chamberlain, Jr. of Imogene, IA, Christie Rodriguez (Troy) of Dunbar, NE, Laurie Hartman (Steve) of Fairfax, MO and Janene Russell (Patrick) of Jansen, NE; daughter in law Tami Chamberlain of Carlsbad, NM; 18 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren; a sister Shirley Morris of Nebr. City; other family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Linda Chamberlain, son David Chamberlain, sisters: Rita Foster and Ruth Boyer, a brother Jerry Walters and an infant brother Robert L. Walters.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday (4/27) at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Nebr. City with Rev. Keith Hunt officiating; burial will follow in Camp Creek Cemetery southeast of Nebr. City.

The family will greet friends Monday (4/26) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gude Mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of arrangements.