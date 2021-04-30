Linda Jane Tucker, age 75

Obituary

Linda Jane Tucker, 75, of East Ridge, TN passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 with her husband, David at her side. She was a native of Nebraska City and was formerly employed with Hills Department Store and KB Toys. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Betty (Everett) Hoback and a sister, Diane Schmitz. Survivors include her husband, David Tucker of East Ridge, TN; two brothers, Richard (Joni) Hoback of Omaha and Roger (Karen) Hoback of Nebraska City; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be 1:30 P.M. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with inurnment of ashes to follow in East Union Cemetery near Union.

There will be no viewing or visitations.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.