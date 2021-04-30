Joann Ryans, age 84

Obituary

Joann Ryans age 84 of Lincoln, NE passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. Joann was born April 3, 1937 in Nebraska City, NE to Lyman Roos and Ruth (Petersen) Roos of Dunbar, NE. Joann grew up on the family farm 3 miles south of Dunbar. Joann married Garland Ryans of Greeneville, TN on May 28, 1959. Joann loved polka and ballroom dancing, watching a good Husker football game, playing 10-point pitch, and visiting historical sites but what she enjoyed most was visiting with family and friends. Joann is survived by her husband Garland; son Lee (Teresa) Ryans of Lincoln, NE; grandson Ryan Hamner of Knoxville, TN; great-grandsons Alex, Austin, Aiden and Lincoln Hamner; sisters Marlene Volkmer of Auburn, NE; Marjorie Coble of Valentine, NE; Kathleen Petersen of Cheyenne, Wy and Diane Schomerus (Ron) of Nebraska City, NE and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.