James “Jim” William Dutton, age 72 of Nebraska City died April 5, 2021 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. Jim was born August 26, 1948 in Detroit, MI, the son of James Monroe and Ruth Ludine (Emery) Dutton. He married Julie Fisher December 14, 1968 in Troy, MI. Jim formerly lived in Michigan before moving to Nebraska City in 1986. He served on a submarine crew in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Jim worked at various nuclear power plants including Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville. He later worked as a consultant before his retirement. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Nebraska City Apple Corps Barbershop Chorus and had served several years on the Nebraska City Public Schools Board. Jim was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and music. He especially enjoyed singing and playing guitar. Jim was a very devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Dutton of Nebraska City; sons, James “Jim” (Michelle Ann) Dutton, Andrew (Angela) Dutton, all of Lincoln, Daniel (Jami Jo) Dutton of Papillion; ten grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Paul) Johnson of Loudon, TN, and Nancy (Art) White of Coarsegold, CA; many other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no viewing or visitations and private family services will be held in Michigan at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Samaritan’s Purse or the donor’s choice.

