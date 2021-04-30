Harvey Richard Leeper, age 82

Obituary

Harvey Richard Leeper, age 82 of Nebraska City died March 29, 2021 at CHI St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.

He was born May 10, 1938 in Beatrice, the son of Merl Vanderbilt and Victoria Alice (Rossell) Leeper. Harvey was a 1956 graduate of Nebraska City High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.

He is survived by daughter, Sandra (Kim) Phillips of Palm Coast, FL; son, Kyle (Jennifer Jernigan) Leeper of Monson, MA; sisters, Suzy Briley of Nebraska City and Beverly Jordan of Tabor, IA, many nieces and nephews. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Bee Whitmore and Joan Weible.

There will be no viewing or visitations and private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.