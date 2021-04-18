Marvin R. Teten, age 92

Obituary

Marvin R. Teten, age 92 of Talmage, NE passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

Marvin was born on May 22, 1928 to Reinhold H. and Minnie E. (Kolsch) Teten, at their home near Talmage. He grew up and attended school in Talmage, graduating from Talmage High School with the Class of 1946.

On July 13, 1951, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Marvin was honorably discharged on April 12, 1955.

He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

On July 6, 1954 he was united in marriage to Virginia Lee Ritter at St. Paul Lutheran Church near Talmage.

Marvin was a life long farmer, a job he loved and took pride in.

He was active in his community where he served on the Nemaha Valley School Board and the Talmage American Legion. He was also a proud member of the N.R.A.

He is survived by his son Doug Teten and wife Karen of Talmage, NE; two grandchildren: Alex Teten (Nicole) and Ashlyn Teten (Joseph Nelson); siblings: Reinhold “Tom” Teten of Talmage, NE, Lorene Trail (Robert) of Nebr. City and Duane Teten of Talmage, NE; nieces and nephews; other family and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Teten on June 21, 2013; his parents and sisters-in-law: Mary Teten (Duane) and Mary E. Teten (Reinhold).

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage with Pastor Kate Woolf officiating. Burial will follow the services at St. Paul’s Cemetery near Talmage with Military Honors conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Funeral Honors Detail and the Talmage American Legion Post.

The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday (4/19) at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City.

Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Cemetery, Talmage Rescue or the family’s choice.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary, Nebr. City, NE is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published on April 18, 2021