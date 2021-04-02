Eric C. Larson, age 77

Obituary

Eric C. Larson, age 77 of Nebraska City passed away on Saturday; March 27, 2021 at Prestige Care Center in Nebr. City.

Eric was born March 24, 1944 in Grand Island, NE; the first born son of Captain Donald H. and Ilo J. (Carter) Larson. The circumstances at the time of his birth involved his father’s military service with the 8th Air Force Bomber Consolidation Base located in Grand Island during World War II.

Following the war, Eric moved with his parents back to Fremont County Iowa briefly before settling in Nebraska City in 1946 which was to become his life long home. Eric graduated Nebraska City High School in 1962 and attended Peru State College before enlisting in the US Air Force. His enlistment included four years in Germany. During that period, he traveled much of Europe and enjoyed the vast history of the various countries to include visiting his ancestral roots.

After returning to Nebraska City, Eric engaged in a number of business activities to include retail operations and real estate ventures.

He served for many years with the City Planning Commission, participated in a number of charitable activities and was active in many organizations both civic and private. Among these organizations was the Masonic Lodge in which he was very active in his youth and maintained a deep belief in Free Masonic principals his entire life.

Life ended for Eric March 27, 2021 after a long illness. He is survived by his sons Matthew E. Larson of Nebraska City and Douglas J. Larson (Shawna) of Percival, IA; grandchildren Hanna and Jenna, his brother Bruce Larson (Sue), numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City on Friday, April 9 at 11:00 a.m.

Inurnment will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City with complete Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Detail, and the Talmage American Legion Post.

Memorials may be given to the Otoe County Veterans Van.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 02, 2021