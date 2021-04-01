Rudolph J. Schweitzer, age 91

Obituary

Rudolph J. Schweitzer, age 91 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.

Rudolph was born on February 18, 1930 in Beaver Crossing, NE; the son of Rudolph and Elsie Mae (Gardner) Schweitzer. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force on February 18, 1948 and proudly served his country in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged after eight years of faithful service on August 14, 1956.

On April 7, 1978 he was united in marriage to Lynda L. Booher in Dover, New Hampshire. They shared nearly 43 years together.

After serving in the Air Force, he worked on submarines at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine for many years and then was able to transfer back to Nebraska where he worked for Civil Service at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue until his retirement on November 30, 1994. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Nebr. City.

He is survived by his wife Lynda Schweitzer of Nebraska City, NE; many nieces, nephews, other family including his First Baptist Church family and friends. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: George Schweitzer, Charles Schweitzer and Betty Halverstadt.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Nebr. City. Burial will follow the services at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebr. City with Military Honors conducted by the United States Air Force Honors Detail and the Talmage American Legion Post.

The family will greet friends at the First Baptist Church, Nebr. City on Thursday (4/1) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church in Nebr. City.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 01, 2021