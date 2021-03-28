Romelle Faye Copenhaver, age 81

Obituary

Romelle Faye Copenhaver, 81 of Plattsmouth, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Romelle Faye (Herold) Copenhaver was born on Aug. 5, 1939, in Shenandoah, IA; the daughter of Wayne William and Winifred Faye (Nicks) Herold. She attended school and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1958. She was united in marriage to Ron Copenhaver on April 5, 1959 at Nebr. City, NE.

Over the years she worked at various banks and financial institutions and later worked for Waldinger Corporation in Omaha where she retired in 1998. Romelle was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth and served as past president of the United Methodist Women. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ron Copenhaver of Plattsmouth, NE; children: Kimberly Scherlie and husband Douglas Jr. and Ronald Copenhaver Jr. and wife Roberta all of Plattsmouth, NE; five grandchildren: Ashley (John Jr.) Williams, Matthew (Brittany) Copenhaver, Kyle (Nicole Cox) Scherlie, Kendall (Amanda) Scherlie and Adam Copenhaver; nine great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Connor, Wesley, Aaron, Jaxson, Hunter, Knox, Addison and Berkley; siblings: Gloria “Bev” Helms (Terry) of Cook, NE, Carter Herold (Dorothy) of Nebr. City, Sunda Kay Doiel of Auburn, NE, Gayle McMann of Auburn, NE and Mike Herold (Paula) of Rock Port, MO; brothers-in-law Richard (MaryLou) Copenhaver of Mesa, AZ and Louis Stukenholtz of Peru, NE; sisters-in-law: GiGi (Allen) Ruffner and Veda Copenhaver all of Plattsmouth; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and many other family and friends.

Romelle was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Winifred Herold; siblings: Darla Stukenholtz and Courtney Herold; father and mother-in-law: George and Helen Copenhaver; brother-in-law John Copenhaver and sister and brother-in-law Betty and Joe Fair.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth, NE. Burial will follow the service at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebr. City.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday (3/30) at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First United Methodist Church, Box 485, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 and make note it is for the memorial of Romelle Copenhaver.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.

Published on March 28, 2021