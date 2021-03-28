Kevin J. Withee, age 61

Obituary

Kevin J. Withee, age 61 of Papillion, NE (formerly Nebr. City) passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Midlands Hospital in Papillion.

Kevin was born on November 13, 1959 in Plainview, NE; the son of James L. and Ramona L. (Moss) Withee. He attended school and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1978. After high school, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and obtained his degree in Meteorology in 1983. He then furthered his education at Texas Tech University in 1984 and 1985.

Kevin was united in marriage to Patricia K. Hauder on December 19, 1987 in Nebraska City.

In January of 1988, he entered the United States Army and honorably served his country until his retirement in October of 2008 after 20 years, 9 months and 3 days of faithful service. He received numerous medals and citations and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

After his retirement, he worked at STRATCOM (U.S. Strategic Command) Offutt Air Force Base as a Computer Analyst. He was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia Withee of Papillion, NE; children: Laurel E. Withee of Omaha, NE, Logan J. Withee and Eric C. Withee both of the home; brothers and sisters-in-law: Marilyn Boardman (Larry) of Nehawka, NE, Charles Hauder of Midland, TX, Bernard Hauder (Sharis) of Dallas, TX, Bill Hauder (Renee) of Omaha, NE, Janet Scott (Bruce) of Nebr. City, NE and Robert Hauder of Nacogdoches, TX; other family and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mom Ramona on Jan. 16, 2000, his dad James on July 5, 2018; mother and father-in-law Charles and Evelyn Hauder and sister-in-law Karen Boehnke.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Burial will follow the service at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebr. City with Military Honors.

A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Friday, prior to the memorial service.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.

Published on March 28, 2021