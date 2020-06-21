Dennis Dean Hoback was born Aug. 10, 1944, in Nebraska City, the son of Lloyd Gail and Dorothy Dee (Garrison) Hoback. He lived in the Union area his entire life and graduated from Nehawka High School in 1962 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dennis married Donna Marie Wiles Oct. 3, 1964, in Weeping Water.

He was a farmer and worked as a truck driver.

Dennis also worked for Nehawka Co-op in Mynard and Cass County Rural Water District 1. He enjoyed traveling, long car rides, Husker football, NASCAR, Lancer hockey, tractor pulls and spending time at the county and state fairs.

Along his travels he would always run into someone he knew, and you could always find him out enjoying a weekend breakfast or at home mowing and shredding.

Dennis also liked spending time with his family, especially gator rides, cousin trips and hiding Easter eggs.

He was a board member of the Nebraska Rural Water Association and very dedicated to the East Union Cemetery Association and volunteered many hours working at the cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Mook.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Donna of Union; daughters, Debbie and husband John Marousek of Papillion; Deanna and husband Philip Brink of Beaver Lake; grandson, Brian Marousek; many other relatives and friends.

Dennis died June 9, 2020, at his home near Union at the age of 75 years, 9 months and 30 days.

There will be no viewing or visitations.

Graveside services for the inurnment of ashes will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at East Union Cemetery near Union. Social distancing is recommended at the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.

com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



