Harry Waters, age 75 of Perry, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Windsor Heights, IA. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Minburn, IA. Memorials will be given to Forest Park Museum, Perry, IA and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.