Maurice ‘Mo’ Erickson, age 69 of Boone, died April 9, 2020 at his home.

Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Due to COVID-19, gathering capacity will be monitored and social distancing and use of masks will be encouraged. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel. Due to COVID-19, attendance of the memorial service will be limited to family. Anyone wishing to view the memorial service may do so at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89196713820

Maurice Neil Erickson was born in Boone, Iowa on March 11, 1951, the son of Raymond and Irene (Mallo) Erickson. He graduated from Boone High School in Boone in 1970. Mo worked as a mechanic at the former Heinrich Envelope in Boone.

Maurice married Marilyn Wright on August 30, 1969 at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother; a nephew.

Mo is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Boone; two daughters, Misty Aguilera of Texas, and Monica (Brian) Crook of Boone; sisters, Carolyn Bass of California, Diana Stevens of Des Moines, and Liz Pratt of Nevada, Iowa; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Mo’s family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In memorial of Mo, memorials may be directed to the family.