Gary C. Honts, 73, of Evansdale, formerly of Burlington, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born November 11, 1946, in Mount Pleasant, son of Lee B. and Virginia L. Gruver Honts. Gary graduated from Burlington High School in 1965, earned an associate’s degree from Burlington Community College in 1967, and attended University of Iowa. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

Gary married Judith "Judy" R. Hoelzen June 17, 1967 at Oak Street Baptist Church in Burlington. He worked for JC Penney for over 35 years, retiring as a Virtual Display Manager in 2008 from the Waterloo store.

He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Waterloo. He also volunteered at MercyOne (formerly Covenant Medical Center) since his retirement.

Gary is survived by his wife of Evansdale; two daughters, Cheryl (Chris) Running of Springfield, MO, and Sarah (Rick) Mott of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, David (Quincy) Running, Emily (Mike) Baumgartner, Marissa (Aaron) Harding, Joshua Running, Abby Mott, Leo Jansen, and Becca Mott; seven great-grandchild, Lilyann, Evamarie, Lemon, Nora, Naomi, Ally, and Andy; and siblings, Vincent and Marcia.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services: 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo with burial in Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington.

Military Rites: Military honors will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard funeral honor guard.

Memorials: May be directed Lighthouse Baptist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Gary was an artist, painting many pictures and making pottery. He also enjoyed bird watching, gardening, coin collecting, and family genealogy.