Anita Darlene Luckett, 95, formerly of Farmington, Iowa passed away at 10:10 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Kensington in Fort Madison, Iowa.

She was born on February 8, 1925 in Farmington, Iowa, the daughter of James Collier and Stella Edith (Muntz) Fine. In March 1945 she married Laverne McGlothlin, they later divorced. On February 27, 1954 Darlene married Harold Luckett, he preceded her in death on August 12, 1991.

Darlene is survived by two daughters: Sharon (Rodney) Moeller of Fort Madison, Iowa and Donna Luckett of Burlington, Iowa; a son: Bob (Martha) Luckett of Greenville, Mischigan; daughter-in-law: Cindy McGlothlin of Sedalia, Missouri; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and ten great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Harold; her son: Rick McGlothlin; her grandson: Chad Harris, two sisters: Nina Peterschmidt and Marjorie Rippenkroeger; and two brothers: Lester Fine and Harold Fine.

Darlene was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1942. Darlene was a homemaker and had worked at Sheaffer Pen, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Rubber Plant, Sylvania, and Whittaker Cable. She played the harmonica and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa with Pastor Sally Barrett officiating.

Burial will be in Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington.

Memorials have been established in her memory to the Farmington United Methodist Church or Fort Madison Community Hospital Home Health and Hospice.

Memorials may be mailed to Schmitz Funeral Home P.O. Box 56 Donnellson, Iowa 52625.