Dianna Rose Hall, age 62, of rural Rock Port, Mo., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Dianna was born on June 12, 1957, at the Hamburg Hospital in Hamburg; the daughter of James Francis Zuck, Sr. and Mary Kathryn (Henderson). She grew up and attended school in Hamburg, graduating with the Class of 1975.

She married Roger Snyder in 1975 in Hamburg and later married John K. Hall on Oct. 3, 2000, in Rock Port, Mo.

Dianna worked as the Activity Director for Sidney Healthcare Center (n/k/a Sidney Ambassador) for some 25 years.

She enjoyed playing the piano, dancing and all types of music.

She also loved her Shih Tzu dogs; but her greatest love was her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband John Hall of Rock Port, Mo.; children: Shannon Snyder and wife Alise of Sidney, Mindy Nelson and husband Eric of Walnut, step-son Kelly Joe Hall of Council Bluffs; five grandchildren: Shaye Snyder, Sloane Snyder, Heidi Hall, Halle Hall and Zeb Hall; siblings: Gloria J. Weber (Karl Hobbie) of Shenandoah, James Francis Zuck, Jr. (Diane) of Hamburg, and Judy C. Becker (Louie) of Hamburg; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside funeral Service was to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg with Fr. Raphael Assamah officiating.

Visitation was to be open to the public with social distancing guidelines being observed from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of the arrangements.