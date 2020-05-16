Roy J. Milligan, 76, of Burlington, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Pearl Valley Rehab in Muscatine.

He was born September 14, 1943 in Keokuk to Wilfred and Clara Elizabeth Powers Milligan.

He was a graduate of the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs and was a member of Harmony Bible Church. He held various custodial jobs and peeled potatoes at Sterzings Potato Chip Company in Burlington. Roy greatly loved Jesus. He signed songs at church beautifully and from the heart. His favorite song was “Jesus, Name Above All Names." He was an inspiration to many.

He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially wrestling and got tickets to attend as often as he could. A very talented artist, Roy especially liked to draw. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at his special spot at the HyVee deli. He went on mission trips to Honduras and Jamaica and loved sharing his art work with the deaf children in Jamaica.

Survivors include his sister Martha Milligan of Florida, sister-in-law Bonnie Milligan of Charleston, Illinois, one niece and four nephews, and many wonderful friends at Harmony Church.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister, one niece and several nephews.

His friends and family would like to thank Pearl Valley Rehab for caring for him this past year.

A Celebration of Roy’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Harmony Bible Church Burlington Campus with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established for Harmony Bible Church Missions.

Elliott Chapel, New London, is assisting with the arrangements.

