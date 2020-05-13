Donna Marie Barkmeier, 65, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

Following Donna’s wishes, she has been cremated. A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held at a later date.

Donna Marie (Laube ) Barkmeier, was born to Patricia Carter and John Laube on April 5, 1955 in Waterloo, Iowa. She attended Stratford High School in Stratford, Iowa.

Donna worked in construction and food services her entire life. She finished her working career at Barkmeier Auto Repair, in Boone, with her beloved husband and best friend, Kim. She had a passion for helping people and loved all of her customers.

Beyond her professional life, Donna was known for her many personal passions. She loved to cook and take care of others. Nobody was a stranger to Donna — she welcomed everyone with open arms. Donna was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved cars, tractors, and was a diehard supporter of the Navy. She loved her family and friends more than words could describe, and was exceptionally selfless. Known as “mom” to many, Donna loved to be surrounded by people.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Laube; stepfather, Virgil (Red) Carter; her brother, John Laube; and grandmother, Edna Hodges.

Donna is survived by her husband, Kim Barkmeier of Boone; her mother, Patricia Carter; her siblings, Linda, Cindy, Lawana, David, and Jacqueline; her son, Daniel Laube, and wife, Cassandra Laube; grandchildren ,Caleb and Alexis; her daughter, Casey Strabley and husband, Jonathan Strabley, and grandsons, Oliver, Owen, and Henry; her daughter, Michelle Lyon, and husband, David Lyon, and grandchildren, Marriah, Destiny, Gunner, and Sullivan. She is also survived by her step children, step grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa, Inc. Please note in your donation that it’s in honor of Donna Barkmeier.

