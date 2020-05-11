Jennifer “Wendy” A Gohn passed suddenly on April 23, 2020. Grave site services are planned for September 16, 2020. Wendy was born and raised in Perry and graduated in Perry.

Wendy was surrounded by friends at Dismas in Sioux City. She loved spending time with her friends and working with her horse Rico as therapy. She spent most of her time mentoring homeless women at a women’s shelter. She enjoyed helping grow a garden.

Wendy will always be remembered for her smile and bringing cheer to everyone

Wendy is survived by her dad, Robert Gohn of Madrid. Brother Jason (Manuela) of Everton Missouri. Jeremy (Sandy) of Perry.

She is proceeded in death by her mother Beverly Gohn. Grand parents Margaret (Marion) Rhoads. Aunt Betty Robbins.