Arlene Frances (Newton, Holt) Moore, 73, gained her angel wings on the afternoon of April 21, 2020.

Arlene was born in Hamburg, to William and Deloma (Wright) Newton on Jan. 1, 1947.

She died at the home of her daughter in Poyen, Ark. after complications with Dementia and Parkinson’s.

Arlene was raised in Hamburg, graduated from Hamburg High School and then was married to Steven Holt.

Together they had four children.

After relocating to Kenosha Wisc., Arlene began her secondary education and earned her Bachelor of Science at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

She went on to earn her Master of Public Administration which was also at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Arlene then moved to Charleston, SC to be close to her daughter and grandkids.

She earned her second master’s degree, Master of Arts, at Webster University in Charleston, SC.

All her degrees were with honors.

Arlene held multiple National Certifications in Counseling including, Drug and Alcohol, family and behavioral counseling.

During her career she built programs from the ground up in areas of mental health, drug and alcohol, and women and children’s programs.

She worked in the prison system in Virginia serving as counselor to the prison population.

As Arlene followed her daughter and her military son-in-law around the country her favorite place was Hawaii on the island of Oahu.

She was a home-based therapist there for children and their families.

She made many friends there and always wanted to go back.

Arlene was an avid Broncos fan, maybe better put, a Peyton Manning fan.

She loved Shiatzus and had several beloved dogs, Rosie, Boston, and Lily. She loved to sing, dance and played the piano.

Arlene is survived by her four children; Kellie (Bill) Crouse, Poyen, Ark., Todd (Lorraine) Holt, Voluntown, Conn., Jason (Trisha) Holt, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Steven (Patti) Holt, Voluntown, Conn. She leaves behind 16 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her uncle Tim (Geraldine) Wright, Cathedral City, Calif. Arlene was preceded in death by her father, William C. Newton, her mother, Deloma P. (Wright) Bowman, Stepfather, Lonnie Deatwiler, Stepmother, Edith Newton, and grandson, Joshua Crouse.

In lieu of a memorial service, this summer Arlene will travel back to Connecticut, where she always wanted to return, and her ashes will be spread in the ocean, which she truly loved.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to TeamMates Mentoring Program, care of Kelly Boyle, TeamMates Coordinator, 3504 Harry Landon Blvd., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

The Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel of Sidney, IA is in charge of arrangements.



