Joan Muriel Luing, 84, of Nevada, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Story Medical in Nevada.

Joan was born June 18, 1935, to Orville and Pearl (Henderson) Brekke. She graduated from Williams High School and was united in marriage to Donald Ray Luing on May 17, 1956, in Colo. Joan worked several years at Westside Fruit and Grocery

before her and Don opened Don’s Wholesale Grocery in 1980 in Nevada. They ran the business together until 1996. Joan enjoyed people which led to go to work for Wal-Mart in retirement. She especially loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Joan is survived by her children: Donna (Gerry) Bailey of Nevada, Debra Smith of Portland, OR, Rodney (Becky) Luing of Sioux Falls, SD, and Roger Luing of Nevada; her grandchildren: Kimberly (Bill) Brown, Amber (Shane) Brown, Justin (Meagan) Luing, Travis Mace, Lorna (Anthony) Jordanger, Michayla Luing and Carter Luing; her great-grandchildren: Zach, Seth, Ryan, Lucas, Avery, Zander, Kellen, Claire and Emma; her siblings: Richard (Gloria) Brekke of Colorado, Joyce (Joe) McDonald of Kanawha, Dennis (Dawn) Brekke of Union, Jack (Pat) Brekke of Eldora, Janice (Jody) Mannetter, Daniel (Carla) Brekke, and Jean Gustafson of Story City. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brothers: Robert, Ron, Gerald, Orville “Butch” Joel, and Orlan (in infancy).