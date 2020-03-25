Carol Hardin of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 9:43 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born on January 25, 1944 in Fort Madison, IA to John W. and Catherine M. Krogmeier Murphy. She married Joseph L. Hardin in August of 1977 in Fort Madison, IA.

She served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a homemaker and wife. She enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, writing poetry, gardening, cooking, and her adopted animals from the P.A.W. Animal Shelter.

Carol is survived by: one son: Steve (Martha Gilpin) McCutcheon of Fort Madison, IA; her grandchildren of the heart: Jacob, Arianna, Trevin and Alaina; three sisters: Dona (Joseph) Popp of Oregon, IL, Connie (Kent) Ortman of Fairfield Glade, TN and Pat (David V.) Martinez of Fort Madison, IA; one brother in law: Jerry (Linda) Hardin of Davenport, IA; and one sister in law: Cheryl Hardin of Fort Madison, IA.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, husband and one brother in law: Chuck Hardin.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and no services are planned.

A memorial has been established for P.A.W. Animal Shelter and may be mailed to: Steve McCutcheon, P.O. Box 56, Fort Madison, IA 52627.

