Richard “Dick” Abernathy passed away at age 82 on February 20, 2020 at his home, as were his wishes, with Wanda by his bedside.

Dick was born on August 9, 1937 to Beulah Marie (White) and Glenn Carrol Abernathy in Stockport. Dick lost his mother to cancer when he was 3 and was raised by his grandparents, John and Icy (Stott) Abernathy.

Dick went to school in Stockport, IA, and graduated from high school in 1955. He went on to Barber School in Des Moines, where he graduated and started barbering. He was a barber all his life until he retired in 2002.

Dick served in the United States Army from 1960-1966.

He married Marlene McWilliams and had two children, Rita Ledman and Rick Abernathy. They later divorced.

On September 9, 1995 he married Wanda Davidson Rehkopf, who survives.

He was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion, Eagles Club, and the V.F.W.

He had many hobbies. He loved to play golf with Wanda and friends. He enjoyed gardening, raising everything from peanuts to tomatoes. In later years he took up painting and loved jigsaw puzzles.

He will be missed by his wife, son Rick (Lynn Hunerdosse) Abernathy of West Burlington and daughter Rita Ledman of Arizona; also Wanda’s children, Randy Rehkopf of Richland, IA and Ranita (Jeff) Shelby of Lyles, TN; grandchildren, Tanner Ledman of Arizona, Jayme (Daniel) Carruthers of Corning, IA, Austen Shelby of Lyles, TN, and Dillon Shelby of Nunnelly, TN; one great-grandchild, Joshua Carruthers; one sister, Darlene Lohman of Marion, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; one sister, Leona Huebner; an infant brother, Wayne; and one stepson, Ron Rehkopf.

The funeral service for Mr. Abernathy will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24th at Lunning Chapel. Rev. Melisa Bracht-Wagner will officiate. Military rites will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fairfield, IA.

Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23rd at Lunning Chapel and one hour prior to the funeral service.

A memorial has been established for the American Cancer Society.